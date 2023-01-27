James Stephen O’Connor, Jr.
VICTORIA — James Stephen O’Connor, Jr., 80, of Victoria passed through the gates of heaven on Thursday, January 19, 2023. Friends and family will gather for visitation on Saturday, January 28, 2023 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at First English Lutheran Church in Victoria, Texas with the Memorial Service beginning at 11:00 AM. A private graveside service will be held at the National Cemetery in Houston with full military honors at a later date.
James was born in Houston, Texas to the late James Stephen O’Connor, Sr. and Grace Shiller O’Connor. James proudly served as a Staff Sargent in the United States Army for 9 years. He was a Vietnam War Veteran and a member of the VFW. James was a former Justice of the Peace for Lavaca County, former owner of the Shiner Dairy Queen and former president of the Rotary Club in Shiner, Texas. James was a member of First English Lutheran Church. He was a devoted fan (win or lose) of the Houston Astros, Dallas Cowboys, UT Longhorns and the Shiner Comanches.
James is survived by his loving wife of 29 years, Cathy Gebbert O’Connor; his sons James Stephen O’Connor, III (Julie) of Fort Myers, FL and Scott O’Connor (Pam) of Katy, TX; his daughter Sheri O’Connor (Robert) of Georgetown, TX; his step-daughter Kimberly Carr of Leander, TX; nine grandchildren; six greatgrandchildren and his pet and partner in crime, Miss Mylee.
James was also preceded in death by his brothers Everett Soots and Francis O’Connor and his sisters Mickey Parma and Sherrill Oeding.
In lieu of flowers donations are to be made to First English Lutheran Church Victoria, TX and Dorothy O’Connor Pet Adoption.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
