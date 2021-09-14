James Thornton Scott “Jack”
CUERO — James Thornton Scott “Jack” was born November 6, 1930. At an early age, he dedicated his life to Christ at Mount Bethel Baptist Church. While known for his stylist suits and cars, he loved his music and community. He helped many folks get jobs and transportation to those jobs. He was quick to share his time, opinion (whether you liked it or not) and stories. He may be the last of the good to great story tellers of his generation. James married the love of his life, Kathryn Ann Johnson. On September 7, 2021, God called him home. He was preceded in death by his parents, Mildred Scott Jones and step-father Frank B. Jones; his son, Oscar Scott; and grandson, Gabriel Scott. He leaves to cherish his memories; sons, James Scott-Taylor (Hilda), David Scott (Judy) & Frederick Scott; daughter, Debra Glover; granddaughters, Andria Lynette Scott, Mary Kathryn Dowl (Randle), Shanell Scott, Alex Porter (Steven); grandsons, LeDonne Scott, Brandon Scott, Patrick Scott; great grandchildren, Romeo, Monti, Lenia, Reagan, Dillion, Parish, Oscar, Ken Michael; and numerous great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and their children. On Friday September 17, a public visitation will be held at Freund Funeral Home from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. On Saturday, September 18, 2021, visitation will be held from 10 - 11 a.m. at Mount Bethel Baptist Church, 400 Grant St. in Cuero. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. with Reverend Dwayne Blevins officiating. Interment will follow at Hillside Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Brandon Scott, Patrick Scott, LeDonne Scott, Warner Scott, Randall Doyle, and Kenyatta Griffin. Thank you to Samantha, Ms. Wimbush and all the other Home Health providers that got to know Jack over the last few years. A special thanks goes out to Lynette, his granddaughter, who not only was his healthcare provider, but his companion and friend. Memorial contributions may be made to Mount Bethel Baptist Church. You may sign the guest book or leave words of encouragement for the family at www.freundfuneralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
