JAMES O. JIM TUCKER VICTORIA - James O. "Jim" Tucker, Jr., 74 of Victoria passed away on Wednesday April 29, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was born February 13, 1946 in Victoria, TX to Jimmy O. Tucker and Edith Woods Tucker. Jim was a United States Marine, serving his country in Vietnam receiving two Purple Hearts during his tour of duty. He worked for DuPont as an I & E Technician, retiring after many years. He is survived by his wife, Cynthia Wickliffe Tucker of Victoria; daughter Bobbi Ann Batchler of Victoria; sons, James Bradley (Kim) Tucker of Victoria, Robert Batchler of Ferris, TX, Jason Kyle Tucker of Victoria; sisters, Mary Watts of Florida, Liz Schoppe of Victoria; brother, Frank Tucker of Frankston, TX; ten grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by a son, Edmond Tucker; sister, Nina Ainsworth and a brother, Raymond Tucker. Graveside services will be held at noon on Saturday May 2, 2020 at the Mission Valley Cemetery with military honors under the auspices of the Victoria Veterans Council. Mr. Tucker's grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Hospice of South Texas, 605 E. Locust, Victoria, TX 77901. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
