James Vowell
Marcellus
VICTORIA — James “Jimmy” Vowell Marcellus, age 57, passed away on January 1, 2021 after a short battle with COVID. Jimmy was born November 9, 1963 to James Lee and Mattie Laura (Vowell) Marcellus. He graduated from Blackhawk High School in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania and entered the workforce shortly afterwards. Jimmy quickly found his way to the oil and gas industry where he made many lifelong friends and provided a beautiful life for his family. Jimmy was known to be an unpretentious man with a love for Carhartt and crocs. There is a saying “your body is a temple” but Jimmy always said his body was an amusement park and lived life large. He had a fondness for fast trucks, big boats, good “dawgs” and things that go boom. There wasn’t a day, good or bad, that you couldn’t find him on his bike or boat with family, friends and dog in tow. To say Jimmy will be greatly missed by all is an understatement, he was an amazing son, husband, father and friend that could fix most anything, even broken hearts.
Jimmy will be lovingly remembered by Mother Mattie Marcellus, Wife Melody Curbo Marcellus, Children Nicholas (Michelle) Marcellus, Meagan (Cody) Machart, James “Thorn” Marcellus, Bonus children John Curbo, Jeffrey (Ashley) Curbo, Josh Curbo and grandchildren Lucina Lavender “Lucy” Marcellus, John Miller Curbo, Ella Curbo, Witten Curbo and Wyan Curbo. Jimmy was preceded in death by his father James Lee Marcellus.
No traditional services are planned at this time due to the current pandemic.
A “Remembrance of Life” to be held later, when gatherings are safe.
