JAMES DANIEL DAN WENDT BAY CITY - Lifetime resident of Matagorda County, James Daniel "Dan" Wendt, 92, died July 15, 2020 at his home on Wendt Ranch in Bay City, Texas. Dan spent his final days surrounded by family and friends. Dan is preceded in death by his parents, R.A. and Mary Wendt; his siblings Rudolph, William, and Howard "Tooksy" Wendt; wife of 63 years, Mary "Jane" Wendt; and his children, Jimmy and Ann Wendt. He is survived by his second wife, Ellen Lewis Wendt; his two daughters, Kathy Wendt and Nancy Kubecka (husband, Gene Kubecka); grandchildren, Daniel Kubecka (wife, Lauren Kubecka) and Jenna Sneed (husband, Jonathan Sneed); and great grandchildren Kinsley, Laney, and Callie Kubecka, and Aiden Sneed. Dan was born on May 19, 1928. Growing up, he quickly fell in love with cattle and began showing them through 4-H Club at the county fair. He said he knew early on that it was his calling and that in high school everyone knew he would be a rancher. He also was very active in Boy Scouts, serving as a Scout Master from 1950-55 where he helped three young men achieve their Eagle Scout designation. Dan married Jane on March 4, 1953. Together, they spent 63 years building a world class Santa Gertrudis herd. They pioneered performance records helping to establish breed standards and international relations still revered today. Dan served as President of Santa Gertrudis Breeder's International from 1988-90, and spent many years on its Breed Improvement Committee. He was a lifetime member of the Mid Coast Santa Gertrudis Association; locally served as Chairman of the Matagorda County Cattlemen's Association, who later honored him in 2018 with the Silver Spur Award, and was a member of the South Texas Cattlemen's Association. He and Jane were inducted into the Santa Gertrudis Hall of Fame in 2012. Dan also supported Santa Gertrudis youth programs in many ways, one being an annual heifer donation to their national show and eventually contributed another for their Bred & Owned class. Dan was proud to transition ownership of the ranch to his daughter Nancy, son-in-law Gene, grandson Daniel, and his wife Lauren in 2016. Dan was known for his love of ranching, his dedication and work ethic, wit, and very clearly communicating his stance on things. He loved his family and close friends, and spent many hours connecting with them in his sunroom overlooking a pasture on the ranch. Dan was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church for 67 years that housed many notable life events: his weddings, Jane's and his children's funerals, as well as his children, grandchildren, and great grandchild's baptisms. His family invites you to celebrate his life while also respecting current public health restrictions on Sunday, July 19 at 2:00pm and onward through viewing his funeral online on the Saint Mark's Episcopal Church Facebook page, and will be re-shared on Wendt Ranches Facebook page. Donations can be made in Dan Wendt's honor to: -Saint Mark's Episcopal Church: 2200 Avenue E, Bay City, TX 77414 979-245-2557 http://www.saint-mark.org/ -National Junior Santa Gertrudis Program: PO Box 1257, Kingsville, TX 78364 361-592-9357 https://santagertrudis.com Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Taylor Bros. Funeral Home Bay City. 979-245-4613.
