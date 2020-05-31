JAMES HOMER WHITELEY SHINER - James Homer Whiteley, age 81, passed away May 27, 2020. He was a retired police officer for the City of Dallas and was a officer with the Shiner Police Department. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at the funeral home. Funeral service 11 a.m. Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home. Burial at Lytton Springs Cemetery. Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.

