James William Johnson
INEZ — James William Johnson was called to his heavenly home on April 20, 2023 in Houston, TX and rests in the arms of the angels. He passed away after a short illness and was surrounded by family at the time of passing.
James (Jim) was born December 19, 1950 in Burnet, TX to the late James William and Evie Louise (Glenn) Johnson and was raised in Victoria, TX. After high school, he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Texas A&I University in Corpus Christi, TX. He then graduated with a Master of Science in Entomology from Texas A&I University in Kingsville, TX, where he earned a two year fellowship with the Rob and Bessie Welder Wildlife Refuge in Sinton, TX to research the insect population and start the Refuge’s still ongoing insect collection project.
He married the love of his life Nancy (Meek) Johnson in Victoria, TX on July 7, 1973 and later moved to Corpus Christi, TX, where they lived and raised their family. He was a member of First Christian Church of Corpus Christi. He had a business as a cotton crop consultant in the Coastal Bend Area for 42 years. He loved walking in cotton fields in every stage of growth and felt much contentment in his work.
Jim enjoyed outdoor activities all his life, including hunting, fishing, camping, and simply walking outside at his most recent home in Inez, TX to enjoy the birds, trees, and wildlife. He was an avid reader and lifelong learner, especially enjoying books about history. He loved talking with friends and strangers alike and had a keen ability to connect with people in his conversations. Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He found great joy in the love of his family, especially his grandchildren. Jim will be dearly missed by his family and friends who will remember him as an intelligent, steadfast, hardworking, kind, and selfless person.
He is survived by his beloved wife Nancy (Meek) Johnson; son Matthew Johnson and his wife Jacquelyn (Fink) Johnson of Huffman, TX; daughter Lauren (Johnson) Niemeyer and her husband Chad Niemeyer of Houston, TX; and four grandchildren: AnnMarie Johnson, Luke Johnson, David Niemeyer, and Eva Niemeyer.
Relatives and friends are invited to his viewing and visitation on Friday, April 28 at 12:30 PM at Rosewood Funeral Home, 3304 E Mockingbird Ln., Victoria, TX with a funeral service to begin at 2:00 PM.
Pallbearers are Matthew Johnson, Chad Niemeyer and nephews Nathan Olday, Russell Meek, Dillon Meek, Stephen Olday, and Phillip Meek.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Jim’s care team at MD Anderson Cancer Center, as well as to Family Tree Private Care and Houston Hospice in Houston, TX. Donations may be made in memory of Jim to MD Anderson or a charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.