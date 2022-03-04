Jamie Louise
Humberson
BEEVILLE — Jamie Louise (Duffy) Humberson passed away February 26, 2022. She was born to James Louis and Jennie (Watkins) Duffy on September 29, 1934, in Bay City, Texas. She was an excellent student, a cowboy’s wife, a horse show mom extraordinaire, a dedicated 4-H Club Adult Leader, a talented artisan, a fourth-generation Texas rancher, a diehard George Strait fan, a lover of animals of all kinds, a devoted friend and family member, and her only child’s greatest hero.
Visitation will be held at Galloway & Sons Funeral Home in Beeville from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, March 3, with a graveside service on Saturday, March 5, at 2 p.m. at the Duffy Family Ranch Cemetery in Cadiz, Texas.
Galloway & Sons Funeral Home, Beeville, 361-358-2512

