JAN BEREND AUSTIN - Jan Berend was born on April 8, 1952 in Houston, Texas and concluded her extraordinary life on December 6th, 2019 at her residence in Austin Texas. Jan grew up in Victoria, Texas with her younger brother William Noble Jr. She was raised by her mother, Bette Noble and her father, William Noble Sr. She converted to Christianity her senior year in high school. She described this time in her life as one of the most defining. She held her beliefs close to her heart and never passed up an opportunity to share them with others. Jan attended Victoria Junior College for two years. She was the vice-president of the student council and a Pirate Belle at the Coronation. While attending VJC she volunteered at a local drug abuse treatment center. She then transferred to Texas Christian University in Fort Worth, Texas. There she joined the sorority, Zeta, and became their chaplain. Jan graduated TCU with a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in communication. In 1978 Jan moved to Austin and took a job at Texas Commerce Bank in the management training program. She became a part-time student at The University of Texas Austin taking advanced accounting and finance on her lunch hour. She excelled in her courses earning high marks. She went on to become a savings and loan officer and then to bank vice president. In 1980 she met her future husband the late Joseph Berend at a financial seminar they had helped organize. They were married in May of 1981. Jan was always happiest when she was with her family. After her oldest daughter, Margaret Berend was born in 1983 she dedicated herself to being a full-time homemaker. She felt that being a wife and mother were the most important jobs there is. In 1995 her youngest daughter Madeline Berend was born. She took an active role in both of her daughters' lives. She cherished all her moments with her daughters. Jan was an active leader in the Community Bible Study. Her passions were photography, writing, horseback riding, dancing, music and traveling. She also volunteered from time to time at the American Heart and Cancer Associations, the Austin Lyric Opera, the Austin Ballet, Drive a Senior and the Junior League. She made many cherished friends through her work in the community. She will be missed by all.Jan was preceded in death by her father, William Noble Sr. and her husband Joseph Berend. She is survived by her daughters Margaret, of Madison Wisconsin, Madeline, of Fort Worth, and step-son Chris of New York. Additionally, survived by her mother Bette Noble, of Dallas and her brother William Noble Jr (Lezlie), of Dallas, and their children William III, Jack and Emerson. Additionally, she leaves her beloved dog Coco.A Memorial Service will be held on December 16, at 1pm, at Austin Ridge Church at the Bee Caves location. For those wishing to make a memorial contribution the family suggest donations be made to Austin Ridge Church, American Diabetes Association or National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Victoria veteran runs against incumbent to represent Texas House District 30 (3)
- Guest column: Congressman Michael Cloud is one of the good guys (3)
- Letter: Reader shares his thoughts on future of America (2)
- Gallery: Ganado vs. East Bernard Football (2)
- Letter: Ben Zeller is a gift to Victoria County (2)
- Families of Pearl Harbor survivors gather to remember (1)
- Victoria County Sheriff's Office seeks suspicious vehicle, driver (1)
- Kolkhorst to seek reelection (1)
- Letter: Customer denied refund for Suddenlink billing error (1)
- Rig Count for week ending Dec. 6 (1)
Upcoming Events
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
-
Dec 14
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.