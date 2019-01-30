Burch, Jana

JANA G. BURCH VICTORIA - Jana G. Burch entered into rest on Monday, January 28, 2019 at the age of 58. She was born May 9, 1960 to the late Vernon and Patricia Pollard Schraub in Santa Ana, CA. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, James Burch; her son Cory (Amanda) Burch; and her daughter Kayla (Shawn) Fox. She is also survived by her brothers Marc Schraub and Doug Schraub; her sister Lisa Schraub; and 2 grandchildren, Carter Burch and Jaxson Burch. She is preceded in death by her parents. Family and friends are invited to a visitation on Thursday, January 31, 2019 beginning at 12:00 p.m. followed by a chapel service at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North in Victoria. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.

