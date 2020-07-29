JANE LAPP ADAMS BELLVILLE, FORMERLY OF CUERO - Jane Lapp Adams, 87 of Bellville passed away on Monday, July 27, 2020 at her home surrounded by loved ones. Jane was born on December 8, 1932 in Cuero to Robin and Clara Lapp. She was the youngest of 5 children and grew up in Cuero. She married her high school sweetheart, Eugene N. Adams, Jr on June 20, 1954. They lived in Cuero and later moved to Rockport, where they welcomed their only child, Nancy Jane Adams who was born on December 24, 1962. Gene and Jane lived in Rockport until 2007. Jane received her Bachelor of Arts from The University of Corpus Christi and later received her Master of Science from Corpus Christi State University. She was a fourth, fifth and sixth grade teacher in Rockport for 33 years. During her tenure, she was honored with Teacher of the Year Award. Jane learned to play the piano as a child which lead to her passion and dedication to the Lord. Jane was the pianist for First Baptist Church of Cuero and the organist for First Baptist Church of Rockport for over 50 years. Jane is survived by her daughter, Nancy Jane (Rocky) Adams of Bellville; Six grandchildren, Eugene N. "Trey" (Katie) Adams, III of Round Rock, Clare E. (Corey) Hultberg of Bellville, Robin A. (Brady) Jones of College Station, Victoria J. "Tori" Adams of Lake Charles, Louisiana, Marly A. Adams of Bellville, and Nathan O. Adams of Beaumont; Seven great-grandchildren, Kenley K. Adams, Grayson N. Adams, Austin W. Hultberg, Cameron R. Hultberg, Tanner S. Hultberg, Ella G. Jones, and Mackenzie F. Jones. Jane is also survived by her brother Harold A. (Phyllis) Lapp of Cuero along with many nieces and nephews. Jane is preceded in death by her husband, Eugene N. Adams, Jr; parents, Robin and Clara Lapp; sisters, Faye L. Fischer and Ruth L. Steen; and brother, Roy Lapp. Visitation will be held on Saturday, August 1, 2020, 9:00 AM at Freund Funeral Home, 213 N Gonzales St. Cuero, Texas 77954 with funeral services following at 10:00 AM with Dr. Eric Moore officiating. Interment to follow at Hillside Cemetery. You may sign the guestbook or send condolences at www.freundfuenralhome.com. Freund Funeral Home, 361.275.2343.
