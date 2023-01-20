Jane Almaguer
VICTORIA — Jane Almaguer, age 73, passed away on Wednesday, January 11th, 2023. She was born in February 24th, 1949 in Arkansas to the late Damacio and Victoria Martinez.
She is survived by her husband Simon Almaguer, her daughter Yvette Almaguer of Philly, Pennsylvania and her sons Eric Wayne Almaguer of San Antonio, Texas and Matthew Almaguer (Norma) of Austin, Texas.
Jane is preceded in death by her father Damacio Martinez.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 21st, 2023 from 11am-1pm, with the sharing of memories at 11:30am, with Chapel Services to begin at 12pm.
Under the care of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, Victoria Texas, 361-575-3212
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.