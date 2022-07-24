Jane Ramirez Magallan
VICTORIA — Jane Ramirez Magallan, of Victoria, left to be with our Lord on July 21, 2022. Jane was born in Victoria, Texas to Francisco Ramirez Sr. and Guadalupe Garza Rivera on January 27, 1957.
Jane attended Victoria High School before she married the love of her life, Jesse Magallan. Jane was a loving homemaker who took pride in her children’s activities. She was feverishly cheered her sons proudly from the sidelines and often took a seat behind the sewing machine to mend her daughter’s dance costumes. She loved to travel and was never one to turn down a road trip. Many will remember her infectious laugh, her ability to fill the dance floor and quick wit. Jane was admiringly known for her role as a caretaker. After her husband’s automobile accident in 2002, Jane courageously took over as his primary caretaker for 11 years and later cared for her mother as well before she passed. Aside from her children, Jane’s greatest pride and joy was being “Momo” to her grandchildren, Zoe & Ava Magallan & Benjamin Jett Valenzuela. Jane was a light to everyone she encountered, and her joyful spirit will forever be remembered.
Jane is proceeded in death by her mother and father, her husband, her brother Francisco Ramirez Jr and brother-in-law, John Lopez.
Jane is survived by her sons, Christopher (Jennifer) and Michael (Erica), her daughters, Mary Jane Rodriguez (Ector) and Alina Valenzuela (Joshua), her grandchildren, her brother Teodoro Ramirez (Conception), and her sister Olga Lopez.
Visitation will be 5-6:30pm Tues, July 26th at Rosewood Funeral Home with Rosary to follow. Funeral Services will be held 10am Wed, July 27th at St Mary’s Catholic Church with Father Tran Dinh officiating. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements are by Rosewood Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be son in laws, Ector Rodriguez & Joshua Valenzuela, nephew, Rolando Ramirez and Robert Gutierrez, Corey Briones and Richard Valenzuela.
Words of comfort, fond memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
