Jane S. Wells
EDNA — Jane S. Wells was born Dorothy Jane Sweet on May 7, 1925 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin and was the daughter of Dorothea Wadey and George Sweet. She passed on March 20, 2021 and proceeded to reunite with the Love of Her Life, her husband John (Pat) Patterson Wells. She is preceded in death by her father George Sweet, her mother Dorothea Wadey, her grandson Casey Wells, her granddaughter, Katherine Wells, and her husband of 62 years, John P. Wells. Jane is survived by a brother Paul Wadey, four sons - John Patterson Wells, Jr. and his wife Marla (Dvorak), Lucky Francis Wells II and his wife Tracy (Fenner), Charles Damerow Wells and his wife Linda (Hencerling), and Robert Williamson Wells IV and his wife Donna (Storz), seven grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
Jane met her husband, Pat, when she was sixteen in Madison, Wisconsin where he was attending Navy Radioman School at a dance sponsored by the local USO. He asked her to dance, which she did. He asked her for a date, she accepted. He ordered a Coke with a stick of Bob Wire. Shortly thereafter he proposed but told her he was going to war. She left Wisconsin, moved to Texas, and lived with her fiancé’s family in Edna. At one of her first meals with her future in-laws, her mother-in-law served fried oysters. Her father in-law, Dr. R.W. Wells, noticed her discomfort in attempting to swallow a fried oyster whole and said “Jane, if you aren’t gonna chew’em, you don’t have to eat’em.” Some of the happiest days of her life were spent with Pat when they lived on Candelaria Creek at Montrell, Texas. She and Pat together built an oasis in the Chihuahuan Desert and created a paradise that will never be forgotten by their children or grandchildren.
Jane was a lifelong member of Trinity Episcopal Church and served on the Altar Guild for many years. She was past president of the Eleanor Brackenridge Reading Club and volunteered as a Blue Belle at the Jackson County Hospital. She was a life-long voracious reader and supported programs at the Jackson County Library as well as the Palacios Library where she and her husband, Pat, had lived after one of their nineteen moves. Jane attended Victoria College at the age of 51 and received her A.A.S. in English.
Pallbearers will be Clarke Wells, Jacob Wells, Lucky F. Wells III, Robert W. Wells V, Cameron Wells, and Chris Fowler. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Havel, Jason DeGeorge, Lucas Vance, and Curtis Kerth III.
Visitation service will be held Tuesday, March 23, 2021 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the Oaklawn Funeral Home Chapel in Edna. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, March 24, 2021 at Trinity Episcopal Church in Edna. Interment to follow in the Memory Gardens Cemetery in Edna, Texas.
In lieu of flowers the family requests that donations be made to New Century Hospice of South Texas, 1501 E. Mockingbird Ln, Victoria, Tx 77904; Trinity Episcopal Church, 102 W. Church St., Edna, Tx 77957; or donor’s choice.
Arrangements are under the direction of Oaklawn Funeral Home in Edna. 361-782-2221.
