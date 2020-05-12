JANE WAGNER VICTORIA - Jane Mangel Wagner, 87, of Victoria, was called home to the Lord on May 5, 2020. Jane is survived by her husband Kenneth B Wagner, three sons; Rey "Shorty" Cantu, Pete (Mary) Cantu, Rumaldo "Al" Cantu, all of Bremerton, WA, and one daughter, Margie (Ron) Martin of Bell Gardens, CA, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren and 5 great-great grandchildren. Jane is also survived by two sisters; Adelina "Lina" Valadez of Ben Bolt, and Isabel "Chita" Mangel of Encino. Preceded in death by her four brothers; Alonzo Guzman of Encino, Milton Guzman of Port LaVaca, Samuel Guzman and Ray Mangel of Encino. Memorial services will be held at a future date in her hometown of Encino.
