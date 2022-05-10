Janelle Hodges Morgan
REFUGIO — Janelle (Hodges) Morgan, age 83, passed away peacefully in her sleep in Refugio, TX on Saturday, May 7, 2022. She was born in Refugio on November 2, 1938 to Mildred and Garland Hodges. Janelle was married to Gerald Morgan and they would have celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary this August. She was a lifelong resident of Refugio. Janelle spent 32 years employed by Refugio County to include four terms as County Clerk. In her retirement she enjoyed community and family activities. She is survived by her husband, Gerald Morgan, her sons Michael Morgan (Robin Royal) of Giddings and Mitchell Morgan (Jennifer) of Spring Branch, 5 grandchildren, and 4 great-grandchildren. Janelle was preceded in death by their son Bryan, her parents, brother Sheriff Jim Hodges, and sister Susan Mascorro. A visitation will be held for Janelle on Wednesday, May 11th from 5:00-7:30pm at Moore Funeral Home in Refugio. Her funeral service will be at the First Baptist Church in Refugio on Thursday, May 12th at 11:00am. The family would like to thank the doctors and nurses at Refugio County Memorial Hospital, the nurses and staff at Mission Ridge, Refugio County EMS personnel, and New Century Hospice who so lovingly cared for Janelle.

