Janelle Rees
VICTORIA — Janelle Rees went to be with the Lord October 29, 2020 at the age of 83. She was born in Victoria, Texas on September 22, 1937 to the late Richard and Imogene Harralson.
Visitation will be held Monday, November 2, 2020 from 6:00 - 8:00 pm at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Highway, Victoria. Graveside Service will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Memorial Park Cemetery.
In addition to her parents, Janelle was preceded in death by her husband Frank Burton Rees and her grandmother who raised her.
She is survived by her son Paul Moore and his girlfriend Kim McGill; sister-in-law Donna Sweet; grandchildren Drew Moore, Kayla Longoria, Hailey McGill, McKenzie McGill, JJ Garcia and Bradley McGill; great grandchildren Amira Slavin, Landon Longoria and Charlie May McGill; nephew Dr. Robert Bode and wife, Kathy along with their children and numerous other loving family members and friends.
Janelle was a member of the Women’s Circle at Detar Hospital and was a Trail Rider. She enjoyed cross stitch, gambling in Louisiana, traveling in their RV with her husband for 17 years. She was a 19-year breast cancer survivor and a lover of animals.
