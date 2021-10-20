Janet Anderson
DENISON — Janet Anderson of Denison Texas was 60 years old and was born in Victoria, Texas on July 11, 1961. She passed away on Saturday, August 21st surrounded by family, at her daughter’s home in Denison.
Janet was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny Ray Anderson and Jean Kalb; her brothers, John Michael Anderson and Kenneth Ray Anderson.
She is survived by her Aunt Lake Bearden, sister Pat Rich, and brother Stephen Anderson ; her children, Natalie Dominguez and Weston Heffington; and her three adorable grandchildren, Sophie, Willow, and Cooper.
Janet grew up in Victoria, Texas. She married twice, and raised two wonderful children in Denison, TX. Janet went to Grayson County College where she received her associate’s degree in nursing and started her career path in 1994 when she took a job at Wilson N Jones Hospital working in the ER/ICU departments. In 2006, she changed her nursing path and took a job at Timberlawn Mental Health Hospital where she found her true calling helping mentally challenged patients. There she developed her extended family who loved her dearly and always saw the good in her, her dedication and commitment to her family, friends, and patients.
The family has requested Donations be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital
501 St. Jude Place
Memphis, Tennessee 38105
in memory of Janet.
Memorial service will be held at Fisher Funeral Home in Denison, TX October 23, 2021 at 2:00pm.
