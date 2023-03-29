Janet Cacho Finch
LA VERNIA — Janet Cacho Finch passed to her heavenly home on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at the age of 55 years. Janet was born in Manhattan, New York, on October 24, 1967, to Angel Cacho and Flo Maria Lugo.
Janet was very young when she moved to Puerto Rico with her father and was raised there through her teenage years. As a young adult she returned to the United States. She eventually decided to go to mortuary school in Houston, Texas where she met her fellow classmate and future husband, Troy Finch. She and Troy eventually became owners of Finch Funeral Chapels which was one of her proudest accomplishments. She enjoyed spending time with family, cooking, dancing, traveling, and just hanging out together.
Janet will be forever missed by her husband of 33 years, Troy Finch; daughter, Taylor Finch Pavlas and husband Tyler; son, Trevor Finch; parents, Angel Cacho and wife, Miriam; mother, Flor Maria Lugo; siblings, David Cacho and wife Sonia, Richard Cacho and wife Grissel; in-laws, Don and Gladyne Finch; brother-in-law, Todd Finch and wife Allison; nieces and nephews, Richardo Cacho, Benjamin Finch, Claire Finch; numerous other loving relatives and many friends.
There will be a visitation Friday, March 31, 2023, from 5:00 pm - 7:00 pm.
FUNERAL SERVICE
Saturday, April 1, 2023
10:00 AM
Finch Funeral Chapel
13767 Hwy 87
La Vernia, TX 78121
Pastor Terry Davis and Pastor Audrey Hewell will officiate the services with interment following at
Nixon Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made in Janet’s memory to the Nixon Cemetery Association, PO Box 427, Nixon, TX 78140.
The online guest book can be signed at www.FinchFuneralChapels.com.
