Janet L. Waters
Janet was called home on September 22, 2020. Her final days were spent surrounded by her loving family.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 3 rd at the Saltwater Pavilion in Rockport, Texas at 1 pm. Janet was born on March 9, 1953 to Merle and Ruth Brown, who were missionaries in Paraguay. The family, including six siblings came back to the U.S.
when Janet was a teenager. Refugio Texas is where she learned to be an American girl.
Janet moved to Victoria in 1992. She was the successful business owner of Hook Oilfield Services. She loved to travel. The beach was her happy place. She fiercely loved her family and friends. Janet never missed an opportunity to bless someone and she was generous with compliments.
She is survived by her dedicated son, Jamie Linney (Ashten) of Victoria; seven grandchildren, which were her delight; many special people including David Waters, Rhonda Harrell, David “Wayne” Waters and a bonus daughter, Crystal Mikes.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center of Compassion.
Services entrusted to Victoria Mortuary Cremation Services, Inc., 361-578-4646.
