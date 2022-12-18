Janet Schuchardt
Hallmark
VICTORIA — Janet Schuchardt Hallmark passed away on December 15, 2022. Mrs. Hallmark was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution; and a former Chapter President of the Daughters of the Texas Revolution. Mrs. Hallmark was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America for over 40 years, primarily in an adult training role.
She was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Elaine McCowen Schuchardt, her father Joe Perry Schuchardt, and her daughter Amanda Laine Hallmark.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, K.B. Hallmark III, her son K.B. Hallmark IV, and her grandson K.B. Hallmark V.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Building Committee of the DAR and the DRT: 307 South William St., Victoria, TX.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Boy on bike seriously injured by 'blue truck' in Victoria
- Man injured in Victoria County stove explosion
- Victoria home dazzles community with holiday lights show
- Freeland to replace Bill as Louise AD/head football coach
- Blotter: Victoria man arrested on child sexual assault charge
- Refugio pays for mistakes in championship loss to Hawley
- Marriage licenses
- Internet providers plan to boost broadband access in Victoria
- Victoria East head football coach Gonzalez set to retire
- Rye grass seeds can help rebuild lawn
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.