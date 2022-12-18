Janet Schuchardt Hallmark
Janet Schuchardt
Hallmark
VICTORIA — Janet Schuchardt Hallmark passed away on December 15, 2022. Mrs. Hallmark was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution; and a former Chapter President of the Daughters of the Texas Revolution. Mrs. Hallmark was an active member of the Boy Scouts of America for over 40 years, primarily in an adult training role.
She was preceded in death by her mother Dorothy Elaine McCowen Schuchardt, her father Joe Perry Schuchardt, and her daughter Amanda Laine Hallmark.
She is survived by her husband of 54 years, K.B. Hallmark III, her son K.B. Hallmark IV, and her grandson K.B. Hallmark V.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Building Committee of the DAR and the DRT: 307 South William St., Victoria, TX.
A memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

