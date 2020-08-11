Janette (Jan) Kyle

Janette (Jan) passed away at home surrounded by family on August 7th, 2020. Jan was born on February 23, 1929 in Woodsboro, Texas to Ruben Jeff and Margaret Lindner Henkhaus. Jan graduated from Texas Woman's University and taught school for several years. Jan was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church and resided in Nursery, Texas.
Jan is survived by her husband of 66 years, William Allen Kyle, Jr. (Bill); daughter Susan Kyle Ferno, and sons Jeff Allen Kyle (Sherri) and William Allen Kyle, III (Libby). Jan also leaves behind 5 grandchildren Jake and Thomas Kyle, Katey Kyle, Katherine and Allen Ferno, and two step-grandchildren Curtis and Hunter Kelly to cherish her memory.
Proceeded in death by her parents, beloved stepmother Tessie Wilson Henkhaus; two brothers George Henkhaus and Robert Henkhaus; and son-in-law Paul Allen Ferno.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, services were private. Words of comfort may be shared through Rosewood Funeral Home at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
The family would like to thank Jan's caregivers Silvia and Joanna.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Friends of the Library, Hospice of South Texas or donor's choice in Jan's name.
