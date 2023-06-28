Janette L. Wilson
VICTORIA — Janette L. Wilson, 86, of Victoria passed away June 22, 2023 in San Antonio. She was born April 25, 1937 in Louise to Cyril and Mary Miksch Mazoch. Janette worked as an LVN for American Regional Hospital and Dr. Ralph Day. She was a member of Our Lady of Victory Cathedral and enjoyed volunteering her time to various activities with the church.
She is survived by her son, Reese Wilson and his wife Amy of San Antonio; brother, James Mazoch of Cedar Park; grandchildren, Sam, Rosemary and Sadie Wilson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 51 years, Jay Fran Wilson; parents; and sisters, Dorothy Mazoch Ladewig and Mary Ann Mazoch Dluhos.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, June 29, 2023 from 5-6:30 p.m. with a rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapels. Funeral Mass will be Friday, June 30, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens.
Pallbearers are James Mazoch, Robert Ladewig (representing the Ladewig family), Silvan “Butch” Dluhos (representing the Dluhos family), Travis Edwards, Tom Sage, and Sandy Motley.
Memorial donations may be made to Our Lady of Victory Cathedral.
Words of comfort and special memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

