Janice Ann Slusher Ziegler Farris
VICTORIA — Janice Ann Slusher Ziegler Farris, 81, of Victoria left this earth to be with the Lord on Friday, May 26, 2023 after a long and courageous battle with illness. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 10:00 AM at Grace Memorial Chapel 8819 US Highway 87, Victoria, Texas. Burial will follow in Memory Gardens.
Janice was born on July 29, 1941 to the late Wilburn and Lula Belle Slusher in Edna, Texas. Janice lived her life serving others as a registered nurse. She was also a United States Army veteran. She was a devoted wife and beloved mother and grandmother who always put her family first. She loved shopping, especially for Christmas, and going out to eat Chinese food. Her faith was a cornerstone of her life. She was a devout Christian who found comfort and strength in her relationship with God. She attended church at Central Church of Christ as long as she was able. She especially enjoyed Dan Spaeth’s bible class.
Leaving behind to cherish her memories are: her children Susan Conley (Dan) and Bruce Ziegler; her brother Harold Slusher; her grandchildren Joshua Ziegler (Joann), Leah Ziegler (Kenneth), Chelsea James, Jordan Harrison (John), Tristan Appelt (Sydney), and Blair Ziegler and eight great-grandchildren
Janice was preceded in death by her parents Wilburn and Lula Belle Slusher; her first husband Carl William Ziegler; her second husband James Franklin Farris and her son Steven Carl Ziegler.
We are forever grateful for the loving care she received from her caregivers Lucille Scherer and Paula Knight.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries

