Janice Felder
PORT LAVACA — Janice Prestene Walker Felder was born on May 23, 1955 in Yoakum, Texas. She passed away on August 15, 2021.
Visitation will be Saturday, August 28, 2021 at 10:00 am with a funeral service at 11:00 am at St. Joseph Baptist Church, 811 S. Virginia St., Port Lavaca, TX with interment to follow at Port Lavaca Cemetery. Family requests that everyone wear a mask.
She is preceded in death by her parents David, Sr. and Lottie Mae Douglas Walker; sister Emma Charlene Kurkendall and brothers Allen Ray Douglas, David Walker,, Jr., and Douglas Walker.
She is survived by her loving and caring husband Floyd Felder in Port Lavaca, Texas; son Isaiah Dwayne Felder and daughter-in-law Ashley Michelle Felder; sisters Lottie Washington, Gloria Jean Walker and Leoana Walker; brothers Lester Walker and Calvin Walker; aunts Delores Williams, Emma Naylon and Jeuel Wilson; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.

Recommended For You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.