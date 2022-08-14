Janice Kruppa Rice
VICTORIA — Janice Kruppa Rice, age 79, passed away on August 3, 2022, following a short illness. She was born at the Victoria Hospital on August 31, 1942, to Frank and Ruby Lala Kruppa. Jan was the eldest of the 4 “Kruppa girls.”
Jan was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Thomas W. “Del” Rice; her parents, Frank and Ruby Lala Kruppa; sister, Shirley Kruppa Parkan; her great-niece, Lauren Sills; and grandparents Joe and Annie Shiller Lala, and Emil and Rosie Valigura Kruppa. She is survived by her sisters, Beverly (Bill) Stern and Sandy (Les) Pittman and her brother-in-law, Lawrence Parkan, 7 nieces and nephews, and 14 great nieces and nephews.
Jan attended Nazareth Academy from first grade to graduation in 1960. She enjoyed being a member of the Drum and Bugle Corps. After graduating from Victoria College, she earned her Bachelor in Elementary Education at Southwest Texas State in 1964.
In May 1967, she first met Del at a Singles Professional Mixer in San Antonio. They were married on November 25, 1967, at Our Lady of Victory. Jan and Del continued their education at East Texas State University where Jan earned her Master of Special Education. Over the next 20 years, their married life was centered around education and pursuing their professional goals. They enjoyed living in San Angelo, Wharton, Galveston, Houston, San Antonio, and Bedford as well as Savannah, Georgia; Riyadh, Saudi Arabia; and Albuquerque, New Mexico. Together, they were able to continue their love of learning and exploration by visiting 20 countries.
Jan’s career in education included many different roles. Over the years, when living in the United States, she was a first grade Teacher, a high school Special Education Teacher, an Educational Diagnostician, and a middle school Counselor. While in Saudi Arabia, Jan was a Special Education teacher at the Riyadh Regional School and then promoted to 1st grade Principal.
After Del retired in 1990, they relocated to Austin where they lived for 21 years. Jan lost the love of her life when Del passed in 2011. No matter where they were or where they lived, Jan always considered Victoria “HOME.” So, wanting to be closer to Shirley and Lawrence, she moved to Victoria in 2015. Jan was proud that she was able to live at home until the last week of her life.
Jan’s family would especially like to thank Citizen’s Hospital ER, and the staff of Methodist Hospital in San Antonio, especially Dr. Greg Guzley and Dr. Wesley Calhoun.
Per Jan’s request, Funeral Services will be private for family only.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Vine School, Janice Rice Memorial, 603 E. Mesquite Lane, Victoria, TX 77901 or to the charity of donor’s choice.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- ‘We are going to win this election’: Beto O’Rourke rallies in Victoria (10)
- Letter: Victoria City Council should stand firm and side with the Public Library (7)
- Letter: Stop being selfish as a society and start thinking about the welfare of children (5)
- The crazy lady in aisle 17 (4)
- O'Rourke set to bring gubernatorial campaign to Victoria tonight (2)
- Victoria mayor says library will not be evicted amid LGBTQ book controversy (3)
- Blotter: Burglary, vandalism reported in Victoria (2)
- Andrew Schroer: Salty language helps prefer faith (2)
- Victoria County sides with group that wants city library books removed (18)
- VISD's COVID protocol will not require quarantine after virus exposure, contrary to CDC (1)
- Fernando "Fred" Garcia (1)
- Timothy K. Strawbridge (1)
- A proud mother moment (1)
- Kathy Lynn Esterak (1)
- Margaret "Pat" Riddle (1)
- Libraries are no place to practice censorship, even here in Victoria County (5)
- Victoria faithful find spiritual meaning, renewal through baptism (1)
- Vincent G. Reedy (1)
- City Corner: Victoria’s bicentennial plans are starting now (1)
- Letter: You’re not pro-life you’re anti-choice (1)
- Letter: Our religious convictions are being challenged (2)
- Column: Readers reward us with subscriptions; colleagues pat us on the back with awards (1)
- DR. JAMES A. GRUMMAN JR. (1)
- Saturday Sermon: The world is still in God's hand (1)
Online Poll
Have you ever made your own clothes?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.