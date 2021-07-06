Janice Lea Watson
CUERO — Janice Lea Watson, 74, passed away June 28, 2021. Janice was born May 2, 1947 in Cuero, Texas to the late Emilie Lillian Hurta and Raymond Walter Pawlik. Janice was a hard worker and a great cook and loved to help her husband on different projects. She was a Catholic.
She is survived by her husband, Bobby Glen Watson; sister, Alayna M. Pawlik of Westhoff and brothers, Walter Pawlik of Westhoff, Raymond W. Pawlik Jr. of Westhoff, Gerald Pawlik of Houston, Lester Pawlik of Yoakum, Daniel Pawlik of Goliad and Frank Pawlik of Westhoff.
She is preceded in death by her parents.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 7, 2021 from 12-2 PM at Rosewood Funeral Chapel followed by a graveside service at 3 PM at Westhoff Cemetery.
Words of comfort may be shared at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.

