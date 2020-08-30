Janice Louise Harris
VICTORIA — Janice Louise Berger Harris passed from this life and was welcomed to her heavenly home on Friday, August 28, 2020. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
Janice was born February 13, 1939 in Schroeder, Texas to the late Lionel Berger and Gertrude Groll Berger. She spent most of her childhood in Schroeder and attended school for a short time in the one-room schoolhouse located there. She often spoke fondly of her parents’ social get-togethers and going to Schroeder Dance Hall. Janice graduated from Goliad High School and met and married Billy R. Harris.Together they raised three active sons. Janice worked at Victoria Dental Lab as a lab technician for many years but in her free time she enjoyed growing plants and flowers and had a passion for crafting of any kind. She planned trips to the beach with the kids and grandkids, and picnics at Coleto Creek Reservoir. She was an active member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church and had many friends there. In her later years Janice loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, caring for her dogs and cats, and chatting with friends. She had a genuinely wonderful, sweet, and kind personality that drew people to her and she was always interested in everyone.
Janice is survived by her sons: Steven Harris, and wife, Di Anna; Craig Harris, and wife, Janet; and Terrell Harris, and granddaughters Nicole Dudley and Bri Anna Anderson. She is also survived by ten great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her grandson, Neil Harris.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
