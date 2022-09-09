Janice Marie Eckenrod
VICTORIA — Janice Marie Eckenrod, 86, of Victoria, Texas, passed away on September 3, 2022 at her home surrounded by family that loved her immensely. Janice was born on September 25, 1935 in Smiley, Texas to William and Nettie Passmore Cure.
She married Robert C. Myers on June 10, 1950. They spent their life raising three daughters while traveling the country in the oil fields. Following the death of her first husband, she married Robert J. Eckenrod on April 12, 1986.
Janice is survived by her beloved husband Robert (Bob), daughters: Debra Stolp (Larry), Vickie Schneidt (Gene), Cynthia Key, step-son Anthony Eckenrod (Evangeline) and step-daughter Hilliary Eckenrod. She also leaves behind six grandchildren: Robbie (Timothy), Robert (Sherri), Gary (Amanda), Katrina (Loren) Genie (Matthew), Christopher, and ten great grandchildren, two great great grandchildren with one great great grandchild due this month, as well as her nieces and nephews, and two fur babies, Casey and Candy, all of whom will cherish her memory.
Janice is preceded in death by her previous husband, parents, sisters: Louise, Lillian and brothers: Johnny, Ray, Willam, Alton, Richard and Bobby and nephew Jimmy Taylor.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, September 11, 2022 from 5-7 p.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 12, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Rosewood Funeral Chapel with interment following at Memory Gardens Cemetery.
Honoring her by serving as Pallbearers will be Gene Schneidt, Gary Petley, Tony Eckenrod, Charles Taylor, Brandon Lincecum, Matt Bean and Howdy Eckenrod. Honorary Pallbearers will be Larry Stolp, Jimmy Ragsdale, Timmy Taylor, and Billy Ragsdale.
Janice had a gift for creating anything she visioned. She sewed her daughters’ clothes using paper patterns she drew on paper. She loved crafts of any kind from sewing large items to tiny doll clothes, crocheting, embroidery, macrame, decoupage, leatherwork, ceramics, florals, making jewelry, beadwork, and cooking, most especially her German Chocolate Cake.
Janice had an overabundance of love for each member of her family. She was loved and cherished by many. She was so loved and treated like a princess by her husband Bob. She was radiant from the day she met him. They loved traveling, working on hobbies together, attending craft shows, working in their yard, and spending time with family.
The family of Janice Eckenrod wishes to extend their sincere thanks to her nurses at Citizens Hospital, Crown Hospice, with a heartfelt thank you to Angie Karl.
Words of comfort, condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.rosewoodfuneralchapel.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- New restaurant, Another Pour Decision, coming to Main Street in downtown Victoria
- Victoria County Sheriff's Office sergeant awarded for saving life
- Jason Herring approaches 200th victory at Refugio
- Bail set for man charged in chase that led to school lockdown day earlier
- Fab Five: Dunkin' donuts to open this month with new development on the horizon
- Refugio, Edna ready for non-district test
- Woman arrested on assault and resisting arrest charges
- Week 3 Area Football Previews
- Victoria woman arrested on DWI charge
- Duke of Cambridge ‘to be given Prince of Wales title after his father was named King Charles III’
Commented
- Letter: Banning semi-automatic rifles worked in 1994 (5)
- Letter: Abortion issue is a matter of religion (2)
- Victoria council to vote on lowering tax rate by 3 cents (2)
- Queen Elizabeth II, UK's longest-serving monarch, dead at 96 (2)
- Gallery: Victoria East vs. New Braunfels Canyon football (2)
- 10 drivers arrested on DWI charges over Labor Day weekend (1)
- William Lee Upham (1)
- Two men arrested separately on assault cases, both with previous convictions (1)
- Bloomington gets season off to successful start (1)
- Right-wing coalition that targeted VISD hiring has eyes on board elections (1)
- Are burger wars in Texas heating up? The answer is easier than ordering at In-N-Out (1)
- Jim Graff: God has an amazingly fruitful and fulfilling life for us (1)
- Guest column: Communication Corner: Listening is a skill we all must learn (1)
- 'The Grid' podcast: Writers always try to establish a 'voice,' now you can hear them too (1)
- Thomas Reagan Jordan (1)
- Independent audit of appraisal district just makes sense to ease taxpayers' concerns (1)
- Nature Notes: Where to see wood storks (1)
Online Poll
Do you plan to attend the film festival?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.