Janice Mullins
COLLEGE STATION — Janice Mullins, of College Station, Texas, passed away suddenly on Friday, April 7th, 2023. She was born in Charleston, West Virginia on January 14, 1946, to Joseph F. Long and June Kennedy Long. Her father was a chemist with DuPont and was transferred to the DuPont plant in Orange, Texas, and then to Victoria, Texas where Jan was raised from the age of 5 years old.
Jan graduated from Victoria High school and then earned a degree in Microbiology from the University of Texas in Austin. She worked for the Texas Department of Health in Houston as a microbiologist until attending pharmacy school at The University of Houston School of Pharmacy. She worked as a hospital pharmacist for over thirty years at various hospitals including St. Luke’s Hospital in Houston and Citizens Medical Center in Victoria, and simultaneously managed hospital pharmacies at Lavaca Medical Center in Hallettsville and Yoakum Medical Center in Yoakum. She later worked at St. Joseph Medical Center in Bryan, TX prior to her retirement.
She married Terrell Mullins on December 27, 1975. They enjoyed living and raising their children in Hallettsville, TX, where Terrell practiced law. Among other services to the community, she was a member of the Lavaca County Hospital Board for many years.
Everyone who knew Jan knew of her love of animals of all kinds. Countless times Terrell would have to turn the car around to go back, because Jan had spotted some poor abandoned creature alongside the highway. What would have been a short trip sometime became a long trip. She usually had dog and cat food in the car and would get out of the car and often be successful in capturing and bringing them home to end up as loving family pets. There were a few dogs that were missing a leg or an ear and Jan used to joke that “her children, while growing up, didn’t know what a whole dog looked like.”
She was predeceased by her father, Joseph F. Long, mother, June Kennedy, and stepfather, John N. Kennedy.
Jan is survived by her loving husband of 47 years, Terrell Mullins; children, Jessica Mullins Coogan (Ben) and Jordan Mullins (Alison); grandchildren, Campbell Coogan, Caroline Coogan, and Cameron Mullins; and her brother, Joseph Steven Long of Longview, Texas.
Services will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023 at 11am at First Presbyterian Church of Victoria, 2408 N. Navarro St, Victoria, TX 77901. Those who cannot attend the memorial service in person may do so virtually at https://fpcofvictoria.org/online/
