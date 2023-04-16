Janice Mullins

For funeral homes:

Submitting obituaries is easy through our online service. Through this service, you will be able to compose a notice, add a photo or graphic and present a proof and cost to the family while you are meeting with them. This service also allows you to place an obituary in multiple publications at once.

If you have any questions you may email us at obits@vicad.com seven days a week, or give us a call at (361) 575-6356 on weekdays during working hours. A staff member will call you once we receive the notice.

All notices submitted will be available for viewing in print and on our website. Deadline for all notices is 2 p.m. the day before publication.