Janice Nell FitzSimmons
VICTORIA — Janice Nell FitzSimmons, 79, of Victoria, Texas passed away peacefully with family nearby November 24, 2020 after a battle with thyroid cancer. Visitation will be held Friday, November 27th from 6 PM to 8 PM at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy, Victoria, TX 77901. Funeral services will be held at 2 PM at the Midtown Church of Christ, 5901 N. Main Street, Saturday, November 28th, followed by at graveside service at Memory Gardens, 8819 US-87, Victoria, TX 77904
Janice was born June 3, 1941 in Hamilin, Texas to the late William Richard Clarence Green and Willie June Green. Janice married Gerald Lee FitzSimmons August 6, 1966 in Roby, Texas. She was a member of the MidTown Church of Christ in Victoria. Janice is survived by her husband of 54 years and three children, Lee Duane FitzSimmons, Mark Richard FitzSimmons and wife, Nia, and Lori Diane FitzSimmons-Evans and her husband, Paul; six grandchildren, Kirk FitzSimmons, Myra FitzSimmons, Luke FitzSimmons, Nolan Evans, and twins Miles and Reed Evans. She is also survived by her sister, Gale Olhousen and her two sons and two daughters and their children. Janice was preceded in death by her parents her sister, Lottie Louise Woodruff, and brother Richard Dale Green.
Janice graduated from Roby High School in 1959, attended Cisco Junior college, and graduated with a teaching degree from Abilene Christian College in 1963. She taught at Talpa-Centennial Junior High School for several years before being married.
She was a homemaker most of her life and was a active member of the Porcelain Arts Club in Victoria and enjoyed painting and was an extremely good artist.
Memorials may be made in lieu of flowers to the MidTown church of Christ in Victoria, Texas.
All attendees are asked to follow safe gathering procedures and wear masks as needed.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- 'Deep red': In 2020, Trump's support soared in Crossroads, showing GOP's strength (7)
- Guest column: Partisan clashes have been draining (5)
- Police: Man shot woman at Victoria intersection, threatened bystanders (2)
- Squirrel involved in Ganado power outage (2)
- Letter: Donald Trump reminds me of Freddy (2)
- TDCJ employee charged with having sex with supervised person (2)
- Skip your standard Thanksgiving holiday, Victoria health official warns (2)
- Bond planning committee reviews possible bond avenues (2)
- Opinion: Claims by President Donald Trump about issues with Dominion Voting machines (2)
- 30-foot Christmas tree to light up downtown Victoria (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.