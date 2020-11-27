Janice Nell Richardson

Janice Nell (Jamerson) Richardson, 70, of Victoria passed away Friday, November 20, 2020. No formal services are scheduled at this time.
Born April 17, 1950 in Port Lavaca, Texas she was the daughter of Dub and Ovela (Krouser) Jamerson. She enjoyed sewing and reading. Janice was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and will be missed by all who knew her.
Her parents, Dubb and Ovela; her husband of 50 years, Billy Richardson; as well as her son, Ronald Dean Ogg; a daughter baby Richardson; a brother, Terry Dean Jamerson; and one sister, Deborah Sease precedes her in death.
Janice leaves behind to cherish her memories, two daughters, Veronica Dawn Tussy Taylor, and Wendy K. and her husband Danny Salazar; she also leaves a sister, Sharon Clouatre; along with 7 loving grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
