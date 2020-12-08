Janice O’Reilly
VICTORIA — Janice O’ Reilly, 77, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020 following a lengthy illness. She was born to Oscar and Geneva Knippa Ward on August 4, 1943 in Hallettsville.
To cherish her beautiful memory, she leaves her daughter, Kristeen Kutchka (Louis); son, Samuel O’Reilly; 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; sister, Karleen Fowler (Bill); brothers, Aubrey Ward (Pauline), Michael Ward (Linda) and Anthony Ward (Barbara).
Preceded in death by: parents; son, Paul O’Reilly; brother, Larry Ward.
Rosary 9:30 a.m. with Funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Yoakum with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating. Burial Yoakum Restland Cemetery.
Pallbearers: Louis Kutchka, Kyle Kutchka, Zach Chinowith, Cody Arnold, Austin Miller and Miles Grant. Honorary pallbearer: Landon O’Reilly.
In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate memorial contributions to Hospice of South Texas or Alzheimer’s Association.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com.
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Authorities: Pedestrian's death on Victoria County highway appears accidental (3)
- Political cartoon for Dec. 6 (3)
- Syndicated column: A tribute to Dr. Walter Williams (3)
- School district 's future needs community input (2)
- Thumbs-up, thumbs-down; it's your choice (2)
- Cryotherapy, personal fitness gym continues through pandemic, 4 years of business (1)
- Citizens hospital will be first in the Crossroads to receive COVID vaccine (1)
- 6 Days of Christmas Giveaway (1)
- Bond planning committee reviews possible bond avenues (4)
- Syndicated column: Black education tragedy is new (1)
Online Poll
Do you donate to Toys for Tots?
You voted:
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.