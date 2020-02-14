JANICE CAROL RAMPMEIER PALACIOS - Janice Carol Rampmeier, 72, beloved sister of Norma Rampmeier, was called to Heaven on Thursday, February 13, 2020. Janice was born July 2, 1947 to Alvin and Rubye Neuszer Rampmeier, a ranching family in Matagorda and Jackson county. Janice was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Ken Rampmeier. She is survived by her sister, Norma Rampmeier; brother, Al Rampmeier; nephew, Keith Rampmeier; nieces, Gina Andrie (George), Cara Dudley (David), Kristina Borland (Hunter), Suzanne Risinger (Brian) and numerous great nephews and great nieces. Also surviving Janice are her sisters-in-law, Carolyn Rampmeier and Yvonne Rampmeier. Janice was active in First Presbyterian Church of Palacios, Deutschburg Community and the Palacios Special Sharks. Janice volunteered and assisted many years at the Annual Deutschburg Seafood Supper. She was an avid Palacios Shark and Texas Longhorn fan. Being her sister's biggest fan and cheerleader, she spent many hours in a lawn chair watching softball, tennis and horseshows. She loved animals, especially her kitties. Visitation will be held Sunday, February 16th at 3:00pm at First Presbyterian Church of Palacios, 501 3rd St, with a Celebration of Life following at 3:30pm with Pastor Chuck Kimball and Carl Westbrook officiating. Burial service will be at Deutschburg Cemetery. Memorial donations in Janice's memory may be made to the Deutschburg Community Club and First Presbyterian Church in Palacios. Our family want to thank Dr. Llompart and Dr. McFarland and all the wonderful staff at Detar ICU. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net. Funeral arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home - Victoria.
