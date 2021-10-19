Janice Simmons
Critendon
PORT LAVACA — Janice S. Critendon, 89, of Port Lavaca, Texas went to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 16, 2021, after a short battle with cancer. She was born July 13,1932 in Timpson, Texas to the late Van J. and lla Mae Simmons.
Janice and her late Husband Carl Critendon, Sr.. started Critendon Drilling Service, Inc.. in 1974 and it is still in operation today. In her younger years her passion was deer hunting in Utah and New Mexico with her beloved husband and mother and dad. She loved the trail rides and showing cattle with her grandsons and the many 4-H and FFA activities they were involved in.
She is survived by her sons Carl Jr. (Debra), Van (Lori) Critendon; Grandsons Brandon (Kasi), Chad, Van Jr. and Tyler Critendon; Great Grandchildren Brantley (Kori) Bordovsky, Karly, Kaily, Riley and Livy Critendon and Kynslee Brown; and Two Great Great Grandchildren, Bradley Sherrod and Kirby Jean Bordovsky.
She is preceded in death by her husband Carl W. Critendon Sr. and Sister Ben Jean Lee..
Pallbearers are Brandon, Chad, Van Jr. and Tyler Critendon, Brantley Bordovsky and Javier Perez, Honorary Pallbearer is Ruben Vela.
Graveside Services will be Tuesday, October 19, 2021 at 2:00 pm at the Olivia-Port Alto Cemetery.
A very special Thanks to Betty Medlin, Erin, Michelle and the staff at Trinity Shores for the wonderful care and love you showed Janice during her stay there, also a huge Thank You to Dr.. Ty Meyer and the staff with Hospice of South Texas for the care and compassion they showed her in her final days.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trinity Shores, Port Lavaca, Texas or Hospice of South Texas or donor’s choice.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net.
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
