Janie Ceballos
VICTORIA — Janie Ceballos passed Thursday, April 8, 2021. She was born on April 15, 1942 to Olegario and Felipe Ceballos. She is survived by her sisters, Frances Gallahar, Anita Huerta, Dora Ramirez and Elvira Flores; brother, Antonio Ceballos. She will be missed by family and lots of friends. Family would like to thank all the staff in ICU PostAcute at Detar Hospital and Hospice of South Texas Dornburg Center and Gulf Bend for all their help and support. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home beginning at 4 pm to 7pm with a Rosary to begin at 7pm. Services will be on Thursday, April 15, 2021 at Our Lady of Sorrows beginning at 1pm with interment to immediately follow at Resurrection Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Heaven’s Gate Funeral Home 361-573-2777.

