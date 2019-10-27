JANIE GARCIA RICO VICTORIA - Janie Rico, 51, a longtime resident of Victoria passed away peacefully in her sleep, Thursday, October 24th, in Victoria, Texas. Family and friends will gather for visitation from 6pm to 8pm, Tuesday, October 29th at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy. in Victoria; a rosary will begin at 7:00pm. A funeral service will be Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Grace Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Green officiating. Janie was born in Vernon, Texas, January 18th, 1968 to the late Simon Garcia, Sr. and Antonia Galvan Garcia. Janie raised three daughters and two sons and supported them faithfully in her life. Janie worked at Banner Finance as the Branch Manager where she dedicated 20 years of her life. She was so full of life and you could always catch her smiling. She also enjoyed: dancing, cooking, and traveling to San Antonio and Corpus Christi. She was also known for loving the color purple. Janie was preceded in death by her father, Simon Garcia Sr. and brother, David Garcia. Janie is survived by her mother, Antonia Garcia; children: Amanda Garcia, Amy and husband Eric Fraire, Adrianna Sanchez, Roland Sanchez and wife Kristin Ramirez, and Emilio Rico; siblings, Andres Garcia, Sylvia Garcia Melcher and Simon Garcia, Jr.; ten loving grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and other living family members. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations in Janie's memory to be sent to Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy., Victoria, TX 77901 to help defray funeral and burial expenses. Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Homes & Cemeteries.
