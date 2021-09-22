Janie McGrew Tom
VICTORIA — Janie McGrew Tom, age 96, passed away on Monday, September 13, 2021. Visitation will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 10:00 AM at Colonial Funeral Home with funeral services to begin at 10:30 AM. Burial services will follow at 12:15 PM at Oak Grove Cemetery, 900 Sheehan Street, Yoakum, Texas. Serving as pallbearers will be Jeremy Berlin, Tim Berlin, Jason Money, Bradley McGrew, Koby Shannon, Brandon Wilborn, Brady Wilborn and Brent Wilborn.
Janie was born August 6, 1925 in Yoakum, Texas to the late Donie Long Hairell and Frank Hairell. She was a faithful member of the Central Church of Christ.
Janie is survived by her daughters, Brenda Shannon (Ray) of Victoria, TX and Kay Berlin (Timothy) of Hallettsville, TX; son, Mike McGrew (Pam) of Abilene, TX and Gary McGrew (Theda) of Midlothian, TX; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandson.
Janie was preceded in death by her 1st husband, Raymond McGrew; 2nd husband, Bruce Tom; father, Frank Hairell; mother, Donie Long Hairell; sister, Alma Harless; and brothers, Johnnie Hairell, Hollie Hairell and Kelly Hairell.
Thoughts and memories may be shared at www.colonialfuneralhomevictoria.com.

