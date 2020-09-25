Janie Padilla Pena
GANADO — In Loving Memory: It is with great sadness that the family of Janie Pena announces her passing on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at the age of 95. She was born on Friday, June 12, 1925 in Ganado, Texas to Alfonso and Jacinta Padilla. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 58 years, Lupe Pena, Sr., son Lupe Pena, Jr. parents, brother and 3 sisters. She will be lovingly remembered as a loving mother, and grandmother by her daughters, Anita Espinosa from Edna, TX and Angie Pena from Humble, TX, seven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
A celebration of life service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Assumption Catholic Church in Ganado with Father Kirby Hlavaty officiating, visitation will begin at 12:noon followed by Funeral Mass at 1:00 pm, interment will immediately follow at Assumption Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Tim Espinosa, Aaron Espinosa, Matthew Espinosa, Andrew Espinosa, D.J. Paiz and Jose Hernandez.
Services have been entrusted to Russell Todish of Ganado Funeral Home, 800 S. Third St. Ganado, TX 77962, 361-771-2120.
