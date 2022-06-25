Janie Satterfield
YOAKUM — Janie Rose McCord Satterfield, age 84, passed away Wednesday, June 22, 2022. She was born January 26, 1938 in Lavaca County to Benedict and Frances Raska McCord.
She was a bookkeeper for her husband’s gauging business and the head cook at Senior Citizens Center. She was an excellent seamstress and over the years sewed many beautiful things for her family. She enjoyed her grandchildren, great-grandchildren, feeding the birds, working in her flower beds, big family gatherings, making grape jelly and cooking. She was famous for her red beans and apple pie. She loved animals especially her dog, Sparky. When she was little she would help her father with his “shade tree” mechanics.
Survivors: daughters, Karen Middlebrook and Debra Myers; sons, Robert L. Satterfield (JoAnn) and Daniel Satterfield; grandchildren, Joe Middlebrook, Missy Sanchez, Lacey Satterfield, Daryl Satterfield, Danielle Satterfield, Kari Frazer, Amanda Jones and Matthew Myers, 15 great-grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild; sister, Shirley Tumlinson (Robert).
Preceded in death by: parents; husband, Robert “Bobby” Satterfield; sons-in-law, Joseph Middlebrook Jr and Clay Myers; sister, Benita DeBord; brothers, Ben McCord and Gene McCord.
Visitation 5-7 p.m. Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home.
Rosary 10:00 a.m. followed by Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 27, 2022 at St. Joseph Catholic Church with Rev. Matthew Huehlefeld officiating.
Memorial contributions may be given to St. Joseph Catholic Church.
On-line guest book may be signed at www.thielecooper.com
Arrangements by Thiele-Cooper Funeral Home 361-293-5656.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Commented
- Making the case (6)
- Letter: Guns and government (2)
- McConaughey, Abbott illustrate our stark divide on guns (2)
- RINO (2)
- Victoria rancher Wayne Dierlam remembered for service, kindness (1)
- Debris still remains alongside the rail tracks in Shiner as derailment probe continues (1)
- JEANNE ELIZABETH SHIELDS THOMAS (1)
- Cheryl Lynn Williams (1)
- Roe v. Wade: Crossroads reacts to Supreme Court's overturning decision (1)
- Body of evidence suggests De Leon burial ground doesn't hold Victoria's founder (1)
- Fire marshal urges fireworks ban ahead of July 4th because of drought conditions (1)
- New Victoria ordinance gives police wider latitude with catalytic converter thieves (1)
- Guest column: Let’s move to Australia, where they confiscate mass murder weapons (1)
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.