Janie Villarreal
VICTORIA — Janie Villarreal, 91, of Victoria, Texas passed away on December 12, 2020. Janie was born on May 6th in Long Matt, Texas to the late Ambrocia and Julia Garcia. She attended Our Lady of Sorrows and Janie is preceded in death by her husband, Tom A. Villarreal Sr., sisters; Guadalupe Perez Garcia, Katherine Garcia Castillo, Josephin Moreno Garcia, Felecita Pena Deleon, son-in-law John Manuel Saldivar and brothers; Roberto Diaz Garcia, Joe Perez Garcia and Trinidad Perez Garcia. She is survived by her daughters; Patsy Saldivar (John) of Richmond, Marie Amador (Ernest) of Telferner, Janie Robles (Tibo) of Bloomington and Lulu Gonzales (Robert) of Mission Valley as well as her son Thomas A. Villarreal Jr. of Victoria along with her beloved 6 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers include Richard Castillo, Joseph Deleon, Thomas A. Villarreal III, Vincent Saldivar, Robby Gonzales and Mark Rodriguez. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home in Victoria, Texas 361-575-3212. Services were held December 15, 2020
