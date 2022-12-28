Janie Wolf
HALLETTSVILLE — Janie (Buzek) Wolf, 67, of Hallettsville, joined her heavenly family on December 12, 2022, while at Houston Methodist Hospital after a short battle with cancer. She was born July 23, 1955, to Victor and Leona (Gerlich) Buzek of Hallettsville, TX. She attended Komensky and Hallettsville Public School and was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Sublime.
Janie worked at Bel-Air Restaurant in Hallettsville for many years where she met many great people that became lifelong friends. On June 11, 1998, she married the love of her life David Wolf. Together they enjoyed dancing, traveling, hunting, and playing golf. Most of their evenings were spent on their back porch watching the moon rise or sitting out by their pond enjoying a cold beer. She enjoyed being a homemaker along with helping her husband feed their cattle and horses.
Janie loved gathering with family and friends. Together they enjoyed playing dominoes, 42 and tarocks, cooking and lots of good storytelling. The family got together every holiday and many times in between. They spent many years vacationing at the Frio River and Rockport. She also enjoyed watching and cheering on the Astros.
Janie loved spending time with her best friend, Betty Watson. They spent many hours on the golf course, playing in golf tournaments, entering pie baking contests, trips to Gruene or just sitting around having a cold one and telling stories. She was also a great cook and was known for her coconut, lemon and chocolate pies, her soups and fried chicken. She and David loved having crawfish boils and inviting over their family and friends.
Janie is survived by: her loving husband of almost 25 years; stepdaughter Allison Wolf; stepson Ryan (Macy) Wolf; 7 step grandchildren; 1 step great grandchild; sisters, Betty (Harvey) Woytek, Denise (Leslie) Pohl, Melissa (Ben) Leita all of Hallettsville, TX, and Genevieve (Jamie) Carroll of Victoria, TX; brothers, David (Alva) Buzek, and Joe (Diane) Buzek of Hallettsville, TX, and Gary (Jodi) Buzek of Mansfield, TX; sister-in-law Nancy (Larry) Zelisko; brother-in-law James (Paula) Wolf; and many nieces and nephews.
Janie was preceded in death by; her parents, sister and brother-in-law Kathleen & Mike Chovanetz and stepson Aaron Wolf.
The family would like to thank her husband for the wonderful care given to Janie during her illness, Houston Methodist Hospital, her siblings, and most of all for the great care and comfort given by her sisters, Genevieve, and Melissa.
Janie will forever be missed but will live on in our hearts forever.
There will be a private memorial service at a later date.
Memorials: Zion Lutheran Church, Sublime, TX, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Hallettsville, TX, Hallettsville Golf Association, American Cancer Society or Donor’s Choice.
