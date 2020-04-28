JANIS ODELL HUNT THE WOODLANDS - Janis (Jan) Odelle Homeyer Hunt, 86, of Port Lavaca, entered eternity on April 16 in The Woodlands, TX. Jan was born to Tobias and Helen Homeyer on October 22, 1933. She attended university at Southwest Texas State Teacher's College in San Marcos, TX. After graduation in 1956, she married John Henry (Jack) Hunt. After marriage, Jan once again attended Southwest Texas State University to attain her Master's degree in Counseling. She worked as a teacher and counselor for Calhoun Independent School District for 35 years, also teaching Community GED Attainment Classes at night. Jan was a member of First United Methodist Church of Port Lavaca for many years. She will be remembered for her beautiful gardens and her excellent, homemade holiday cookie tins. Jan was greeted in eternity by her mother and father, as well as her beloved husband Jack Hunt. Jan is survived by her son, John Robert (Bobby) Hunt and his wife, Sally Hunt; her daughter, Kristi Hunt-Steger; her brother, Curt Homeyer and his wife, Margaret Homeyer; her sister, Susanne Beauregard and her husband, Larry Beauregard and their children, Dani and Josh; her grandson, John Andrew (Drew) Hunt and his fiance, Drew Brandt; her granddaughter, Taylor Hunt and her husband, Adams Holloway; her grandson David Steger and his wife, Victoria Steger and their children (Jan's great-grandchildren) Jasmine, Bailey, and Parker. All to whom, Jan will be remembered as the most wonderful and magical Nan. The Hunt family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Jan's Medical ICU Team in Memorial Hermann - The Woodlands, Dr. Peyechu, Dr. Reed, and nurses Deedee, Meghan and Taylor. Thank you for your kindness and care. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Calhoun County Retired School Personnel High School Scholarship Fund in memory of Jan Hunt (200 Royale Road, Port Lavaca, TX 77979).
