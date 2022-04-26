Janis Page Hathaway
VICTORIA — Janis Page Hathaway, 72 lovingly known to her grandchildren as “Dodie,” passed away Monday, April 18th, 2022. Family and friends will gather for visitation and sharing of memories, Wednesday, April 27th at 1:00 pm and a Funeral Service to begin at 2:00 at Grace Funeral Home, 2401 Houston Hwy in Victoria and interment to follow at Crescent Valley Cemetery.
Janis was born on January 27, 1950, in Victoria to the late Herbert Page and Myrtle Maroney. Janis married Gary Wayne Hathaway on March 27th, 1970, in Victoria, TX and together they watched their family grow. Janis’ favorite place to be, was anywhere she was surrounded by family. Her love for her grandchildren was deeper and stronger than life. She spent her days being the best daughter, sister, wife, mom, aunt, and “Dodie” that she could be, and her family is so very thankful that she was theirs. A true testament to her devotion to family was the many years she cared for her mother “Nanny,” until she passed away at the age of 96. She loved taking care of her pup, Paddy, and checking the ranch each day in the spring for new baby calves.
Janis was preceded in death by her parents, Herbert Page and Myrtle Maroney (Lawhn); sister, Judy Gayle Mulligan and brother-in-law, Richard Mulligan.
Janis leaves to cherish her memory her husband of 52 years, Gary Wayne Hathaway; son, Page Hathaway (Shannon); daughter, Katy Henke (Charles); grandchildren, Andrew Hathaway, Baylee Hathaway, Claire Henke, Brady Henke, Cy Henke; nephew, Troy Mulligan (DeeDee); great-niece, Olivia Mulligan; great-nephew, TJ Mulligan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Dorothy H. O’Connor Pet Adoption Center in Victoria, TX.
Thoughts and memories may be shared online at www.gracefuneralhome.net
Arrangements and services under the personal care of Grace Funeral Home.
