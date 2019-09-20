CARROLL DEAN JANKE INEZ - Carroll Janke entered into rest on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 at the age of 70. He was born on August 18, 1949 to the late Walter Janke and Ira Mae Janke in Taylor, TX. He was a long-time resident of 20 years in the Inez community. He served in the U.S. Navy and was a member of the CCA and the VFW. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Leona Heibel Janke; daughters Nicole Janke and Julie Janke; his brothers Larry Janke, Robert Janke, Donald Janke and Curtis Janke; his sisters Janet Janke Jones, Anita Janke Howell, Tricia Janke Henry, and Sandra Janke Garrett; and one grandson, Benjamin Carroll Janke. In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his brothers Jim Janke, Pete Janke, and Walter Janke Jr. A visitation for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. followed by a chapel service beginning at 10:30 a.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87 North, Victoria, TX. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net

