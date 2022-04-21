JANNA KAY (ARCHIBALD) RALSTON
VICTORIA — In 1957, on Christmas Day in Kansas City, Missouri, Janna (Archibald) Ralston - a gift to everyone - entered the world.
Janna grew up in Colorado with her sister Debbie and brother Chris spending her summers at her family cabin in Wyoming, an annual tradition she continued with her family for many years to come. She ventured down to Texas one summer where she met the love of her life, Gary. They were married for 45 years and had two children, Aaron (Devon) Ralston and Jennifer (Dean) McDaniel and five grandchildren, Brennon, Ava, Chayson, Ellyson and Mia.
For 64 years, this world has been taken care of and made more beautiful by Janna. She gave all the glory of her amazing talents and achievements to God. She was a member of the Junior Service League of Port Lavaca, which lives on in the lives she touched; a talented artist, which lives on in her oil paintings; a talented cook, which lives on in her recipes and in the memories her family and friends have of gatherings at the Ralston home; and a devoted church member of Hope Fellowship Church. Her heartwarming presence, serving and faithfulness will always be remembered.
In addition to her many achievements, Janna was also co-owner of Gulf Coast Fisherman magazine with her husband Gary for over 40 years.
Janna’s family would like to express their most sincere appreciation to Pastor Brady Owens; Dr. Shahid Hashmi; Dr. Fariborz Gorouhi; Dr. David Janssen; Dr. John and Wendy McNeill; Dr. Daniel Cano; Steve and Cherise Branch; Citizens Infusion Therapy Team & Radiation Therapy Team; Crown Hospice; and Citizens Medical Center’s hospitalists, nursing and staff for their exceptional care and compassion over the past year.
Please consider a donation to Crown Hospice who helped to provide a comforting transition from Earth to Heaven.
Janna will be missed, though her spirit lives on – “What is our only hope in life and death? That we are not our own but belong, body and soul, both in life and death, to God and to our Savior Jesus Christ.”
