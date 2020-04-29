JANUS GAIL LANGE YORKTOWN - Janus Gail Wells Lange, 69, of Yorktown, passed away Tuesday April 28, 2020. She was born January 12, 1951 in Corpus Christi, Texas to the late John Major Wells and Doris L. Cox) Hains . She was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church. She enjoyed fishing, sewing, baking, sports and playing dominoes and cards at the senior center. She is survived by her husband Ray Lange, sons Randy (Melissa) Weise, Ray Lange Jr and Scott (Melissa) Lange Sr. and one brother. She is also survived by her grandchildren Travis (Heather) Weise, Patrick Weise, Hilarie Weise, Mariah Lange and Scott Lange Jr. great grandchildren Breagan and Emilee Weise and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Sandra Weise,and three brothers. Due to the current health and safety situation, there will be a family graveside service. A public visitation and memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Memorial can be given to St. Paul Lutheran Church Arrangements by Massey Funeral Home
