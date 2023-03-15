Jarmila Marianne
Bennett
VICTORIA — Jarmila Marianne Bennett entered into rest at the age of 86 on Friday, March 10, 2023. She was born January 21, 1937 in Karlsbad, Czech Republic to the late Anton and Dorothea Valeria Pschorn Schlee. She married the love of her life Evan Bennett, Jr. on March 10, 1955 in Gundelfinger, Germany. She was known to all her grandkids as “Oma”.
Jarmila is survived by her children Liz, Jennifer, Tony, and Susan; her grandchildren Roxanne, Marisa, Megan, Dylan, and Bridgette; her great grandchildren Michael, Matthew, Wolfie, Jake, Tori, and Courtney; and her great, great grandchildren Michael Jr., Maddy, Baby Caleb, Serenity, Megan, Marie, Rhaylea, Wolfie Jr., and Kendrick. She is also survived by her sister and brother-in-law Aunt Hanne and Uncle Pancho.
In addition to her parents, Jarmila is preceded in death by her husband Evan Bennett, Jr., and her great, great grandson Charlie.
Serving as pallbearers are Shawn Williams, Michael Buzzell, Caleb Majefski, Aaron Merklinger, Brian Merklinger, and Shannon Gilbert.
A visitation for family and friends will be held on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. followed by a chapel service at 1:30 p.m. at Grace Memorial Chapel, 8819 US Hwy 87N, Victoria, TX. Interment to follow at Memory Gardens Cemetery. To leave a comforting message, or to share a fond memory, please visit www.gracefuneralhome.net.
