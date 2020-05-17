JARREL J. NOHAVITZA EL CAMPO - Reverend Mister Jarrel J. Nohavitza of El Campo died May 14, 2020 at the age of 87. He was born on February 28, 1933 in El Campo to the late John and Katherine Wendel Nohavitza. He was US Army Veteran, Past President of Brothers Well Service, and a retired Deacon at St. Philip Catholic Church.He was a member of Knights of Columbus 4th Degree, Equestrian Order of the Holy Sepulchre of Jerusalem, Rotary International, Past President of El Campo Little League, El Campo Booster Club, St. Philip Church Administrative Board and St. Philip School Endowment Fund Committee and other civic organizations in the community. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Irene Yockey Nohavitza; sons Darrell Nohavitza and wife Bridget of Hillje, Glenn Nohavitza and wife Susan of Richmond and Kyle Nohavitza and wife Jennifer of Portland; daughter Debbie Sulak and husband Chris of Frisco; sisters and brother Dorothy Kubala, Kathryn Sellers and Donald Nohavitza; 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by infant daughter Ann and infant granddaughter Nancy Ann Nohavitza. Visitation will be 4pm-7pm on Monday May 18, 2020 at St. Philip Catholic Church with a Parish Vigil Service to be held at 7pm. Visitation will also be Tuesday May 19, 2020 at Triska Funeral Home from 8:30am until 12 noon. Mass of Christian burial will be held at 3 pm on Tuesday at St. Philip Catholic Church followed by interment at Holy Cross Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Philip the Apostle School Endowment Fund or St. Philip School. Condolences may be shared with the family at triskafuneralhome.com. Triska Funeral Home 979-543-3681
