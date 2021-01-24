Jason Daniel Nava
VICTORIA — Jason Daniel Nava, 47, of Victoria passed away January 22, 2021. Jason was born September 7, 1973. He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Estella Deleon and grandfather, Clem Nava Jr. He is survived by his life partner of 13 years, Sonya Gonzales, Jaedlynn Nava, mother, Mary Chris Guerra and stepfather Jesse Guerra, father, Clem Nava III, grandfather, John Deleon, grandmother, Beatrice Nava, brother, Daniel Nava and sisters; Jennifer Cuellar, Michelle Smith, and Jessica Guerra. Under the direction of Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home, a public visitation will be held Tuesday, January 26 from 10am - 1pm with a private family service from 1pm - 2pm and a burial to follow at Memory Gardens. Pallbearers include Nathan Pookie Morgan, Daniel Nava, Michael Simpson, Mark Nava, Joseph Gomez, Steven Rodriguez, Danny Urbano and Jacob Urbano. Honorary pallbearers are all of Jason’s beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to Angel Lucy’s Funeral Home.

